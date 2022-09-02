Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,505,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,618,438 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.38% of Kinder Morgan worth $169,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,159,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 332,150.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,412,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,180 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 589.3% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,628,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,490 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $27,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.22. 279,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,864,592. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

