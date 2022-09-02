Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.35

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.35 and traded as low as C$16.80. Killam Apartment REIT shares last traded at C$16.86, with a volume of 237,327 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.25 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.22.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.30.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

