Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

KFRC has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of KFRC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.79. The stock had a trading volume of 137,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,695. Kforce has a 1-year low of $54.34 and a 1-year high of $81.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average is $66.62.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. Kforce had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The company had revenue of $436.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kforce will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Kforce by 1.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kforce by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Kforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.2% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

