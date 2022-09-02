KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Big Lots in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 30th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn ($3.00) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.72). The consensus estimate for Big Lots’ current full-year earnings is ($2.76) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

BIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Big Lots stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $621.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.97. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $52.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Big Lots by 2,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Big Lots by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

