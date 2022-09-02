Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

KTCC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,962. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Key Tronic in a research note on Friday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

Key Tronic Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

