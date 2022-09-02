Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.
Key Tronic Stock Performance
KTCC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,962. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Key Tronic in a research note on Friday. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Key Tronic
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Key Tronic (KTCC)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.