Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $99.89

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.89 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 99.72 ($1.20). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 99.72 ($1.20), with a volume of 7,565 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £137 ($165.54) price target on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Kerry Group Stock Down 2.9 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of £174.02 million and a P/E ratio of 23.56.
Kerry Group Cuts Dividend
About Kerry Group
Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.
