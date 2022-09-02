Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.12 and last traded at $38.12. 20 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 174,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KROS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $884.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.71.

Insider Transactions at Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

