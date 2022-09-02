Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.80

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 2582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Keppel Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60.

Keppel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2167 per share. This represents a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

