Kellogg (NYSE:K) SVP Sells $3,707,281.80 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 49,470 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $3,707,281.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,091.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.8 %

K opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.12.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on K. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after buying an additional 1,054,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,782,000 after buying an additional 173,266 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,139,000 after buying an additional 106,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after buying an additional 302,388 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

