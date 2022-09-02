Keep Network (KEEP) Market Cap Reaches $131.99 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC on exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $131.99 million and approximately $235,477.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,087.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00133508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00034358 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085783 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 855,798,667 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Keep Network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.