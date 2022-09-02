Kalmar Trading 30.8% Lower Over Last Week (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Kalmar has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $37,714.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,923% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.53 or 0.14871409 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00815701 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015857 BTC.
About Kalmar
Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,674,845 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.
Buying and Selling Kalmar
Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.