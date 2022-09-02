Kalmar Trading 30.8% Lower Over Last Week (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Kalmar has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $37,714.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kalmar alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,923% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.53 or 0.14871409 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00815701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015857 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,674,845 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.