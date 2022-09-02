JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $76.23

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.23 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 86.26 ($1.04). JPMorgan Russian Securities shares last traded at GBX 85.90 ($1.04), with a volume of 196,202 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £34.37 million and a P/E ratio of 22.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 76.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 124.61.

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

