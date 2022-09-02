JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,350 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,350 ($64.64) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.28) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,344.62 ($64.58).
Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 3.4 %
RIO stock opened at GBX 4,607.50 ($55.67) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.67 billion and a PE ratio of 501.20. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,851.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,409.24.
Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($586,877.72).
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
