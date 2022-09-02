JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,350 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,350 ($64.64) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.28) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,344.62 ($64.58).

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,607.50 ($55.67) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.67 billion and a PE ratio of 501.20. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,851.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,409.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 221.63 ($2.68) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 4.59%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.39%.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

