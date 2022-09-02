JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €4.10 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.10 ($4.18) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UN01. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on Uniper in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.50 ($4.59) target price on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($20.92) target price on Uniper in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €5.40 ($5.51) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is €19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -0.25. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €5.05 ($5.15) and a fifty-two week high of €42.45 ($43.32).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

