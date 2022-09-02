JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $735.54

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 735.54 ($8.89) and traded as high as GBX 758 ($9.16). JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 747 ($9.03), with a volume of 199,947 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 737.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 731.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 18,275.00.

Get JPMorgan American Investment Trust alerts:

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 168.75%.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.