Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.10

Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 442726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.38 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

About Jourdan Resources

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium, molybdenum, and other mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

