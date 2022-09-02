Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $94.70

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 94.70 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.16), with a volume of 631165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.50 ($1.20).

Johnson Service Group Trading Up 4.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £427.45 million and a PE ratio of 4,605.00.

Johnson Service Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Insider Activity at Johnson Service Group

About Johnson Service Group

In related news, insider Peter Egan acquired 30,000 shares of Johnson Service Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £27,300 ($32,986.95).

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

