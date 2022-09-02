Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,830 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $25,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on JCI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

JCI stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

