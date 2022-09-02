John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Short Interest Down 7.8% in August

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,500 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 988,800 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 161,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Insider Activity at John Bean Technologies

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $32,313.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,273.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $100,599. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 176.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $100.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

