JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.87

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 4700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

Get JOFF Fintech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of JOFF Fintech Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOFF. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,813,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 98,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,131,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 274,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 69,682 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JOFF Fintech Acquisition

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.