JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.87 million. JOANN had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

JOANN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.11. 5,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,326. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. JOANN has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $13.55.

JOANN Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of JOANN

Several brokerages have commented on JOAN. Loop Capital cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in JOANN by 86.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in JOANN in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JOANN during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

