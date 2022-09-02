JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.87 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.
JOANN Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.16. JOANN has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $284.67 million, a P/E ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 1.18.
JOANN Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. JOANN’s payout ratio is currently 400.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOANN
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on JOAN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America downgraded JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.
About JOANN
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
