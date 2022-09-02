JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.87 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

JOANN Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.16. JOANN has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $284.67 million, a P/E ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 1.18.

JOANN Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. JOANN’s payout ratio is currently 400.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOANN

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 31,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth about $640,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 21.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JOAN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America downgraded JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

