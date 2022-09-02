J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Position Boosted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other J&J Snack Foods news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other J&J Snack Foods news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $2,810,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,808,823 shares in the company, valued at $535,253,896.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,699. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $147.81 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $117.45 and a 1 year high of $165.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.61%.

