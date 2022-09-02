Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€115.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €225.00 ($229.59) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €197.00 ($201.02) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($163.27) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €139.62 ($142.47) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a one year low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a one year high of €208.35 ($212.60). The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €138.19 and its 200 day moving average price is €149.31.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

