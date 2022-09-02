Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) to Hold

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTXGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FMTX. Oppenheimer cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Forma Therapeutics Trading Up 51.0 %

Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $968.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. Forma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $25.21.

Institutional Trading of Forma Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 125.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 17,885.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 282.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 56.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

