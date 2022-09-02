Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,023,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,186,110 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.19% of Nutrien worth $105,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 242.4% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.94. 91,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,518,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.14. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.24.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

