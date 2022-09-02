Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 870,548 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,194,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870,548 shares during the period. Magna International comprises 2.5% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 2.46% of Magna International worth $462,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,050 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,142,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,346,000 after acquiring an additional 75,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,515,000 after acquiring an additional 45,508 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 728,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,568,000 after purchasing an additional 90,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Magna International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

Magna International Price Performance

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MGA traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.97. The stock had a trading volume of 44,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $90.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average of $62.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.65%.

Magna International Profile

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

