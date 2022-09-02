Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Purchases 342,391 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,376,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 342,391 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 1.65% of Guidewire Software worth $130,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,197,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,797,000 after acquiring an additional 109,373 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,530,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,216,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,658,000 after buying an additional 172,751 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,958,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,403,000 after buying an additional 222,882 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,391,000 after buying an additional 253,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu acquired 1,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.81 per share, with a total value of $70,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $321,406.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.81 per share, with a total value of $70,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,406.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $71,674.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,199.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of GWRE stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.81. 2,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,227. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.17 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.91.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.61). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.73.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.