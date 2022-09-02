Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Lowers Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 459,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,742 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $66,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in American Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.34. 1,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,029. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.71 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.08.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AFG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

