Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $50.26 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $50,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $533.54. 8,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,099. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.97. The firm has a market cap of $236.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.28.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

