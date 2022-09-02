Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $43.70 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,284 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 165,008 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $43,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.5% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %

Comcast stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 239,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,270,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $42.73. The stock has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

