Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $1.43 Billion Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,656,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,356,500 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 7.6% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 1.54% of Canadian National Railway worth $1,430,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,082 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.1% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,388,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,259,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,059 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,924,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,891,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,343,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.54. The company had a trading volume of 40,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,447. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.58. The stock has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $106.61 and a 12-month high of $137.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.63.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

