Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,360,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,267,856 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 3.2% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $605,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on QSR. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE QSR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.65. 27,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.99. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.44%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

