Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Decreases Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,670 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.56% of Copart worth $166,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,451,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Copart by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 142,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 63,440 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRT. Guggenheim cut their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Shares of Copart stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.42. 4,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,839. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.15. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $161.12.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

