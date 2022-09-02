Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.13% of Booking worth $120,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Booking by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,086,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,994,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock traded up $15.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,868.39. 7,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,897. The stock has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,893.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2,090.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,557.20.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

