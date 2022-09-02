Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Buys 157,694 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 124.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,694 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $31,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Wayfair by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 27.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Wishbone Management LP raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,634,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 15,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.47. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $298.00.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $122,496.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $89,424.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,894,582.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $122,496.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,240 shares of company stock valued at $994,025. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

