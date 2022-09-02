Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Nomura lowered shares of Japan Hotel REIT Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday.
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Price Performance
Shares of NIPOF stock opened at $457.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.38. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 52 week low of $457.38 and a 52 week high of $607.00.
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Company Profile
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.
