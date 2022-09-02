Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nomura lowered shares of Japan Hotel REIT Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday.

Get Japan Hotel REIT Investment alerts:

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Price Performance

Shares of NIPOF stock opened at $457.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.38. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 52 week low of $457.38 and a 52 week high of $607.00.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Company Profile

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.