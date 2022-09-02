Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Lifted to “Action List Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JWEL. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Jamieson Wellness from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.75 to C$46.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamieson Wellness has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.16.

TSE:JWEL opened at C$36.60 on Monday. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of C$32.02 and a 1-year high of C$41.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 28.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total transaction of C$327,505.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$835,697.59. In related news, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 18,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total value of C$689,363.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$942,750.22. Also, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total value of C$327,505.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at C$835,697.59.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

