ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $52.32

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.32 and last traded at $52.38, with a volume of 51811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho upgraded ITOCHU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

ITOCHU Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average of $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITOCHU

ITOCHU ( OTCMKTS:ITOCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $24.72 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ITOCHU Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOCY. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 1.9% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 518,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,945,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

Further Reading

