iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,585 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 657.6% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 103,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 89,546 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $445,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 323,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 193,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 31,379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

GOVT traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 12,552,872 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32.

