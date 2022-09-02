iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,941. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.15. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

