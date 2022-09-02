iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Reduced by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $112.11. 96,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,441,064. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

