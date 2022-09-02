iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.28. The company had a trading volume of 114,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,118. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.