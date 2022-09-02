iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of IVE traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $143.64. 30,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,280. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.18 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

