iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IVV traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $400.61. The stock had a trading volume of 313,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,424. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $402.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.22.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

