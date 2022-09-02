iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 23,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 364,214 shares.The stock last traded at $182.94 and had previously closed at $180.87.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P 100 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

