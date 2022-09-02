iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after purchasing an additional 962,918 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,882 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,873,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,625,000 after acquiring an additional 86,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,897,000 after acquiring an additional 49,089 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,512. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.86.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.