iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $183.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,580,850. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.33 and a 200-day moving average of $188.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

