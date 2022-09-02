iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $181.50 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.75.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.