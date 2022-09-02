iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $233.75 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.